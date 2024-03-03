Prophet Fire Oja hot as his girlfriend leaks their chat, plus 3some and also catches him with another lady (Video)

- Advertisement -

Prophet Fire Oja who went viral months ago follwing his predictions about the Ghana Blackstars’ matches in the just-ended AFCON has taken over social media trends once again.

The controversial man of God has been accused of cheating on his fiancee.

In a circulating audio that has received mixed reactions, Fire Oja and his girlfriend can be heard arguing.

As stated by Fire Oja’s serious girlfriend, she has lost interest in the man of God and just uses him for her sexual pleasure.

The lady also accused Fire Oja of cheating on her with another lady.

Aside from these damning allegations, Fire Oja was also accused of engaging in a threesome.

