Prophet Jeremiah unveils ‘spiritual ATM card’

By Armani Brooklyn
Prophet Jeremiah Omoto-Fufeyin

Nigerian man of God, Prophet Jeremiah Omoto-Fufeyin, has introduced what he calls a “spiritual ATM card,” which is reportedly being sold for $20.

The development was shared in a post on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) by user @ChuksEricE.

In the video, the prophet is seen addressing his congregation while holding the card and explaining its significance.

Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin

During his sermon, the pastor compared the spiritual ATM card to conventional bank cards, claiming it holds special spiritual value and benefits.

The audience appeared attentive as he spoke passionately about the card’s “powers.”

The video also shows the alleged price of the card, showing it is being sold for $20.

The clip has since sparked mixed reactions online, with many questioning the authenticity and purpose of such a card in a religious setting.

Ohenei Adazoa

Oheneni Adazoa speaks out on Yaa Baby’s tragic death

Effiduase

Effiduase: Tipper Truck losses control and crashes into Funeral attendees

