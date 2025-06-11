Prophet Jeremiah unveils ‘spiritual ATM card’

Nigerian man of God, Prophet Jeremiah Omoto-Fufeyin, has introduced what he calls a “spiritual ATM card,” which is reportedly being sold for $20.

The development was shared in a post on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) by user @ChuksEricE.

In the video, the prophet is seen addressing his congregation while holding the card and explaining its significance.

During his sermon, the pastor compared the spiritual ATM card to conventional bank cards, claiming it holds special spiritual value and benefits.

The audience appeared attentive as he spoke passionately about the card’s “powers.”

The video also shows the alleged price of the card, showing it is being sold for $20.

The clip has since sparked mixed reactions online, with many questioning the authenticity and purpose of such a card in a religious setting.