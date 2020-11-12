Prophet Jimmy Alla prophecied the death of a former President in January 2020

Still, in bolt from the blue, majority of Ghanaians have thronged social media to express their shock at the news of Rawlings’ death while some also expressing their acrimony towards the late statesman.

Following the sad passing of the former President and founder of the opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC, JJ Rawlings, there has been new reports regarding the cause of death.

In an unconfirmed report by GhOne, the former Head of State died of COVID-19. It adds he was placed in the intensive care unit after testing positive for Coronavirus. It’s said Rawlings was on admission for about a week.

Well, in another related development, it has emerged that Prophet Jimmy Alla Mensah of House of Divine Glory saw the impending doom that was about to befall the Rawlings’ Family.

We have sighted a post by this man of God that goes to confirm that he knew what was ahead of the family of the deceased. Although Prophet Jimmy failed to state boldly who the revelation was directed to the family.

In a post by the Prophet of God, he revealed that he sees sadness looming in the home of The Rawlings’ asking Ghanaians to pray fervently for the ex-president and his family.

However, it was not long ago that Jerry John Rawlings lost his mother, Madam Victoria Agbotui shortly after celebrating her birthday. She died at age 101. And now, Rawlings has also passed on.

Read the post by Prophet Jimmy as shared in January 2020 on Facebook;

“GHANA-PRAYING FOR RAWLINGS-FOR I SEE SADNESS IN THEIR HOME. MAY GOD HAVE MERCY IN JESUS MIGHTY NAME”

Jimmy Prophecy

