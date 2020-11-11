Prophet Kofi Oduro exposes Rev Owusu Bempah and others over failed Donald Trump prophecies

- Advertisement -

Prophet Kofi Oduro has descended on Rev. Owusu Bempah and Prophet Badu Kobi over their failed US election prophecies.

Both Owusu Bempah and Badu Kobi prophesied that Donald Trump would reclaim his position as president of America at the 2020 polls but the electoral votes ended up going in Biden’s favour.

Both prophets have been trolled on social media for their failed prophecies with many claiming it is enough proof that they are fake prophets.

News trending today included a story of Owusu Bempah raining curses on some cybernauts who have bashed him and questioned his credibility as a man of God because of a prophecy gone wrong.

Meanwhile, Prophet Kofi Oduro, speaking on the issue, stated that these men of God have veered off the main purpose of God concerning prophecies.

The founder and overseer of Alabaster International Ministry said that God’s purpose for prophecy is to reveal to consecrated men the weightier things of God and not trivialities.

According to him, men of God who follow trends and give predictions in the name of prophecy just to pursue their self serving interests have lost their way and are not called of God.

He condemned the likes of Owusu Bempah and Badu Kobi for bringing the name of God and the church into disrepute and called for them to withdraw back to God’s plan for his people.

Prophet Kofi Oduro added that a false prophet could be identified by how he takes credit for the grace that he claims was given by God.

He concluded by saying that the true mark of a man of God is humility and meekness.