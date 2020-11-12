Prophet Kofi Oduro is senseless and spiritually blind – Rev Owusu Bempah

Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah has angrily responded to Prophet Kofi Oduro for coming at him and others over the failed Donald Trump prophesy.

Yesterday, the founder and overseer of Alabaster International Ministry Prophet Kofi Oduro landed heavily on Rev. Owusu Bempah and Prophet Badu Kobi over their failed US election prophecies.

Prophet Oduro in a video while addressing the issue established that these men of God have deviated from the main purpose of God regarding divination. He added that these men of God follow trends.

Seemingly perturbed by Owusu Bempah, other’s repletion in making vain prophecies condemned vehemently because he believes bringing the name of God and the church into disgrace.

Rev Owusu Bempah in fury reacting described Prophet Kofi Oduro as foolish and a blind preacher for commenting and coming at him against the prophesy he made about US elections.

In an interview on Kingdom Radio, the leader and founder of Glorious Word and Power Ministry disclosed that Kofi Oduro is jealous of him. Again, Owusu Bempah affirmed that he never said Trump will win the elections.