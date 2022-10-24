Prophet Kofi Oduro has cautioned President Akufo-Addo to do the needful before the nation is plunged into a major disaster.

According to the preacher, Akufo-Addo needs to address his arrogance as far as his speeches are concerned and deal with his rising pride.

Speaking and sending a harsh message he had received from God to the president, Prophet Kofi Oduro said until Akufo-Addo reduces his pride, Ghana would not have a remedy for its current problems.

“You have become prouder than the NDC and their Mahama. I stand here with a heavy heart to respectfully say this to you…pride takes everybody down. If you continue to be proud, you will go down without remedy; your government will be the worst in the history of Ghana. “

With inflation necessitated by the continuous depreciation of the Cedi and its attendant hardship on the citizenry being felt in price hikes, Prophet Kofi Oduro believes the time has come for the president to rise to the occasion and deal with the problems thereof.

He urged Akufo-Addo to heed the word of God as relayed to him by reforming his ways, submitting to the leadership of God and attending to the needs of Ghanaians with humility and contrition.

“If not, Ghana is going into destruction. He said, “it is only a fool who thinks we are going in the right direction.“

“Only Mahama can save Ghana, Akufo-Addo’s gov’t is satanic” – Nigerian prophet

A Nigerian prophet has described the government President Akufo-Addo runs as satanic and oppressive.

According to him, the President of Ghana has failed Ghanaians in several aspects through his poor leadership and bad management of the economy.

Speaking in a viral video, the Nigerian prophet intimated that the NPP is not in good standing and that if elections were conducted today, the governing party would lose.

Sending words of warning off to Akufo-Addo, the prophet added that until Akufo-Addo listens to the words of prophecy, amends his ways and restores Ghana back to its glorious days, his party will be ousted.

“Your government has failed the nation. Your government is satanic, and your government is oppressive. You’re oppressing the people. That’s why they keep protesting. You have to readjust your economic policies. The hardship in Ghana will cost your government. The ruling party will lose if there is an election today.

Recommending who could be the saviour for Ghana, the Nigerian prophet boldly mentioned former President Mahama. He added that he was the only one who could save Ghana from its current troubles.

