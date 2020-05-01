Leo is Coming
Source:Ghpage
Prophet Kumchacha hits back at Demon Breaker over ‘fake pastor’ allegations

By Lizbeth Brown
The General Overseer of Heaven’s Gate Ministry Prophet Kumchacha has reacted to Obinim’s former Jnr. pastor popularly known as Demon Breaker allegations levelled against him.

In an interview, Prophet Kumchacha stated that he has never had any kind of interaction with Demon Breaker but has only met him at Agya Dan’s church about 15 years ago.

According to Prophet Kumchahcha, everything Demon Breaker said about him and some other men of God are all blatant lies.

He further stated that Demon Breaker originally knows as Michael Adu made all these allegations out of hunger and only wants financial assistance from Kennedy Agyapong.

Prophet Kumchacha also revealed that he has never performed fake miracles adding that he is not perturbed over the allegations.

The man of God also added that Demon Breaker made these allegations against him because he (Prophet Kumchacha) exposed him for making false accusations which infuriated him.

Watch the video below;

This comes after Demon Breaker who is a former Junior pastor of Bishop Angel Obinim made some damning allegations against popular men of God.

He alleged that Bishop Angel Obinim performs fake miracles to extort money from his church members.

Demon Breaker also revealed that Angel Obinim asked him to sleep with his biological sister to make him a popular man of God in the country.

He also mentioned names of several men of God whom he believed are fake and use evil spirits to operate their churches.

