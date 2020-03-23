Prophet Kumchacha lights up the internet as he tries to spell ‘Coronavirus’ on live television

- Advertisement -

Prophet Kumchacha who is the founder and leader of Heaven’s Gate Ministry has once again made Ghanaians laugh as he tried to spell coronavirus during a live interaction with actress Nana Ama Mcbrown.

Kumchaha who was a guest on UTV yesterday was asked by host Nana Ama Mcbrown to spell the word coronavirus after he failed to mention it correctly.

Watch the hilarious video below:

Coronavirus which is gradually wiping people of the face of the earth has been declared as a global pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO).

In Ghana, 24cases has so far been recorded with one death.