Prophet Kumchacha Reveals How Bishop Salifu’s Son Stole His Mother’s Car Key

Self-acclaimed PRO of pastors in Ghana, Prophet Kumchacha has waded into the fatal accident of the son of renowned Ghanaian preacher, Pastor Salifu Amoako, who claimed the life of two people.

Speaking in an interview on Okay FM, Prophet Kumchacha, who claims to be close to the family of Bishop Salifu narrated how the incident occurred.

The Ghanaian man of God has disclosed that neither Bishop Salifu nor his wife knew about the son driving the car.

According to him, the family was in a state of gay as one of the members were celebrating his birthday.

Kumchacha revealed that at the birthday party, the son went to one of the maids, who was in possession of the mother’s car key and took the key from her, claiming he wanted to change his cloth.

Kumchacha said that the other members were still at the birthday party celebrating until they had the news that their son had had an accident.

“Senior, the thing is, the child was not from anywhere and was not going anywhere. The thing is that his elder brother was celebrating his birthday. At the birthday party, his mother’s car was parked outside and the mother had given the key to the maid who stays with them. So, he went and took the key from the maid, that is what i have heard, that he wanted to change his cloth. After changing his clothes, the mother was not aware, the father was not aware, all they heard was the accident”, Kumchacha said.

Meanwhile, Kumchacha said that both the son of Bishop Salifu and his friend are in critical condition. On the other side, Bishop Salifu and his family are in a pool of sadness.