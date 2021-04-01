I saw Bawumia wearing the shoes of Nana Addo before 2024 – Prophet Nigel Gaisie

- Advertisement -

The head pastor of Prophetic Hill Chapel Prophet Nigel Gaisie has said it has been revealed to him that the sitting president of Ghana Akufo Addo may not live to complete his term office.

The prophet made this known in a radio interview with Accra based Starr FM when he was raecting to question on who is likely to take over from President Akufo Addo as the flagbearer of the NPP.

Though he was reluctant in mentioning Akufo Addo’s likely replacement on the New Patriotic Party’s flagbearer’s position, he claimed that it has been spiritually revealed to him that there will be a dramatic incident which will make Vice president Dr Bawumia take over from his boss before 2024.

According to him, Bawumia will wear the shoes of the sitting president and that will not travel beyond 2024.

When questioned by the host of the program Nana Aba Anamoah to clarify what he had said the clergyman responded by saying “Will leave that way”

Prophet Nigel Gaisie is well known in Ghana for the prediction of deaths among the so called imminent in society.

It will be recalled in 2018, the man of God shot to a limelight in Ghana after news of his prophecies of about the late Ebony went viral.