The founder and General overseer of Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie as part of the Christmas celebration with his congregation shared an amount of GH¢10,000 (100 Million Old Cedis) among his church members.

The popular Ghanaian man of God shared the money among some selected members of his congregation.

Among the members, some were given GH¢1000 and some even more to enjoy the Christmas.

Not often do Ghanaian witness such kind acts from Ghanaian men of God towards their congregation.

This is a kind act which many people are praising the prophet for and asking other pastors/prophets to emulate instead of always taking from the church.

Watch Prophet Nigel Gaisie sharing the money below

Indeed Prophet Nigel Gaisie has done well and deserves to be praised.