Source:GHPAGE
2 Ghanaian MPs will die from Coronavirus- Nigel Gaisie

By RASHAD
The founder and leader of Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie has made a shock revelation about the deadly Coronavirus.

According to Nigel Gaisie, God revealed to him that two of Ghana’s parliamentarians will die from Coronavirus.

Nigel Gaisie claims that one of the MPs will be from the Northern part of Ghana and the other from the southern part of Ghana.

However, the NDC man of God added that if Ghanaians pray hard, their deaths will be averted. So irrespective of what happens, he will always win with the chacha prophecy

Nigel Gaisie was speaking on Accra based Neat FM during a live Worship with the host, Ola Micheal.

According to Netizens, Nigel Gaisie most likely based his so-called prophecy on the revelation from the speaker of parliament about some MPs who have been quarantined.

The speaker of Parliament, Mike Oquaye revealed that about 12 MPs who had returned from abroad have been self quarantined awaiting results from the medical authorities.

