type here...
GhPageEntertainmentProphet Nigel Gaisie pray for Sakawa boy to get more cash
Entertainment

Prophet Nigel Gaisie pray for Sakawa boy to get more cash

By Qwame Benedict
Prophet Nigel Gaisie pray for Sakawa boys to get more cash
Nigel Gaisie and Sakawa boy
- Advertisement -

The leader and founder of Prophetic Hill Chapel Prophet Nigel Gaisie has been captured in a video offering prayers to some fraud boys aka Sakawa boys who visited him for special prayers.

The video comes as a surprise to many as the only preacher in Ghana who is widely known for praying for sakawa boys in the country is no other than the leader and founder of International God’s Way Church Angel Bishop Daniel Obinim.

In the video sighted, Prophet Nigel standing in front of his church members where he told him to sow a seed he has never sowed in his life before.

According to Prophet Nigel Gaisie, he has seen that the guy’s chances of getting money from his clients have been blocked, and sowing a heavy seed would open up doors for him.

He requested that the guy sow a seed of 5000 Ghana cedis telling him not to worry about the amount because the amount he is going to receive is very huge.

The guy who is believed to be a Nigerian replied that he could sow a seed of 500 cedis but the Prophet made it clear to him that the said amount was small looking at the amount of money he is going to get.

After sometime, he told him he was going to pray for him but he should remember that after taking the huge money from the white woman, he is supposed to come back and sow the seed.

Watch the video below:

He later asked that the guy quits from where he is currently staying to which he responded that he is already packing his things to be able to move out of the house.

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Thursday, May 20, 2021
Accra
clear sky
79.2 ° F
79.2 °
79.2 °
89 %
2.2mph
0 %
Thu
86 °
Fri
84 °
Sat
86 °
Sun
85 °
Mon
87 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News