type here...
GhPage News Prophet Oduro subtly endorses Akufo-Addo ahead of December 7th elections
News

Prophet Oduro subtly endorses Akufo-Addo ahead of December 7th elections

By Mr. Tabernacle
Nana Addo and Kofi Oduro
Nana Addo and Kofi Oduro
- Advertisement -

Prophet Kofi Oduro, on Sunday 30th November 2020, during a sermon, told his congregation to vote for a true leader, one who has the nation-Ghana at heart.

Barely a week to the polls, tensions have risen in Ghana as campaign trails are still in session. Not forgetting our prophets, they have been giving their version of the forthcoming electoral process.

At the Amponsah Memorial Temple of his church, the founder and leader of Alabaster International Ministry informed the church members to vote for a leader who can declare days of national fasting and prayers.

“The fear of God. Vote for a leader and political party with the fear of the Lord. We need a leader that acknowledges God, not the one who worships deities.

Vote for a character like the late Ata Mills, who can declare days of national fasting and prayers. We need a faithful leader”, Prophet Kofi Oduro said.

The man of God speaking under the theme; “Seven thematic areas every Ghanaian voter should consider before voting for anybody in the election”; said God has already chosen the leader for the country, but it is unto the citizenry to ensure God’s choice manifests physically.

“On the 7th of December, God has already chosen that particular leader whether you like it or not. Just go and vote wisely and when you finally exercise that franchise, don’t come back and complain because you made that choice yourself”.

Trending
This Throwback Photo Of Stonebwoy’s Wife To Be, Dr Louisa, is Just too Cute

You don’t need to be told where the man of God is driving at. It’s only Akufo-Addo who, in the era of COVID-19, declared days of fasting and prayers basically for God to protect the citizenry.

From Prophet Oduro’s comments, he subtly has declared that his church members should vote for Nana Addo to stay in office for the next four years.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Monday, November 30, 2020
Accra
overcast clouds
80.6 ° F
80.6 °
80.6 °
88 %
2.5mph
87 %
Mon
85 °
Tue
84 °
Wed
84 °
Thu
84 °
Fri
84 °

TRENDING

Abeiku Santana grinds the huge booty of an underage SHS student; social media reacts

Entertainment Mr. Tabernacle -
Abeiku Santana is trending after a video of him grinding the big booty of an SHS student who was in uniform surfaced...
Read more

Prophet Nigel Gaisie drops another prophecy ahead of the 2020 elections

Lifestyle Qwame Benedict -
The leader of Prophetic Hill Church Prophet Nigel Gaisie has dropped a cryptic prophecy ahead of the coming 2020 election which is...
Read more

You’re like a father to me, I’m sorry -Tracey Boakye finally apologizes to Kennedy Agyapong

Entertainment Mr. Tabernacle -
At long last the battle has ended, Tracey and Kennedy Agyapong are no more gonna fight!. This is a piece of great...
Read more

Ahuofe Patri breaks the internet with raunchy photo; netizens react

Entertainment Gideon Osei-Agyare -
Ahuofe Patri has broken the internet on a Sunday afternoon with a wild photo of herself on Instagram. Born...
Read more

Dr UN loses his cool as he insults a media personality on live radio (video)

Entertainment Mr. Tabernacle -
A new video making rounds on social media captures the self-acclaimed Global Ambassador for the United Nations (UN), Kwame Fordjour, aka Dr....
Read more

Greedy Sarkodie has not given a penny to Castro’s mum- Ayisha Modi

Entertainment Gideon Osei-Agyare -
Ayisha Modi, in a recent interview, labelled Sarkodie greedy for denying Castro's mum some of the proceeds from the hit song, Adonai,...
Read more

Germany based Ghanaian singer Kimmy set to drop new song ‘Korkorkor’ ft Medikal

Entertainment RASHAD -
Don Cologne Records' new artist, Kimmy, is set to release a new song titled ‘Korkorkor’ based in Germany. Kimmy...
Read more

Akuffo Addo reacts as his wife says a prayer for him ahead of December 7 elections

Politics Gideon Osei-Agyare -
The President of the Republic has responded to his wife's prayer for him ahead of the upcoming elections which come off on...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News