Prophet Oduro subtly endorses Akufo-Addo ahead of December 7th elections

Prophet Kofi Oduro, on Sunday 30th November 2020, during a sermon, told his congregation to vote for a true leader, one who has the nation-Ghana at heart.

Barely a week to the polls, tensions have risen in Ghana as campaign trails are still in session. Not forgetting our prophets, they have been giving their version of the forthcoming electoral process.

At the Amponsah Memorial Temple of his church, the founder and leader of Alabaster International Ministry informed the church members to vote for a leader who can declare days of national fasting and prayers.

“The fear of God. Vote for a leader and political party with the fear of the Lord. We need a leader that acknowledges God, not the one who worships deities.

Vote for a character like the late Ata Mills, who can declare days of national fasting and prayers. We need a faithful leader”, Prophet Kofi Oduro said.

The man of God speaking under the theme; “Seven thematic areas every Ghanaian voter should consider before voting for anybody in the election”; said God has already chosen the leader for the country, but it is unto the citizenry to ensure God’s choice manifests physically.

“On the 7th of December, God has already chosen that particular leader whether you like it or not. Just go and vote wisely and when you finally exercise that franchise, don’t come back and complain because you made that choice yourself”.

You don’t need to be told where the man of God is driving at. It’s only Akufo-Addo who, in the era of COVID-19, declared days of fasting and prayers basically for God to protect the citizenry.

From Prophet Oduro’s comments, he subtly has declared that his church members should vote for Nana Addo to stay in office for the next four years.