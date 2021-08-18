- Advertisement -

The General Overseer of Alabaster House Chapel, Prophet Kofi Oduro has slammed the Anglican Priest of St. Monica’s College of Education for kissing some female students.

The man of God expressed his displeasure about how some pastors are making a mockery of Christianity.

Prophet Kofi Oduro condemned this shameful act by the Anglican Priest and called on the authorities to deal with him.

The outspoken man of God further stated that some pastors should stop ‘fooling’ and find another source of livelihood if they can’t do the work of God.

“What kind of pressure will make a man of God kiss students all in the name of Christianity? The cassock is not for fooling so if cannot perform God’s work, find another source of livelihood.

Stop using the name of God to fool. This is a clear crime and the laws of this country must take its course”, Prophet Kofi Oduro fired.

Few days ago, a Reverend Father was captured on a video kissing some students during church service which he termed ‘holy kiss’.

The video which has since gone viral received massive reactions from social media and also called for the Father to be sanctioned.

However, the Anglican priest identified as Rev. Father Balthazar Obeng Larbi has been relieved of his duties at the school.