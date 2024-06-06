Prophet Ogyaba’s miracles are fake, he’s learning from Obinim and Obofour – Avram Ben Moshe fires (Video)

Controversial and highly opinionated religious critic, Avram Ben Moshe, has accused Prophet Ogyaba of performing fake miracles.

Speaking in an exclusive interview on Kingdom FM with Fiifi Pratt, Avram Ben Moshe emphatically stated that Prophet Ogyaba who has now become the people’s favourite is not a genuine man of God.

Pressing on, Avram Ben Moshe stated that Ogyaba is now practising the old tricks of Angel Obinim and Rev Obofour.

Speaking passionately and enthusiastically, Avram Ben Moshe challenged Prophet Ogyaba to storm the streets and heal the numerous sick people who are seated by the roadside begging for money.

As bragged by Avram Ben Moshe, there’s no way Prophet Ogyaba can perform a miracle in front of him.

Avram Ben Moshe is the leader of the Common Sense Family, a group that engages in debates on religious issues, particularly about the belief systems of Christians and Muslims.

He is fond of leading social media debates on issues concerning common sense.

