Prophet Regal’s death prophecy about Daddy Lumba

In the wake of the shocking death of highlife legend Daddy Lumba, an old Facebook post by Ghanaian prophet Regal Nana Boateng has resurfaced, igniting intense discussion across social media and religious circles.

The post, originally published on June 13, 2025, has gained viral attention for what many are calling a “chilling prophecy.”

In the message, Prophet Regal called on fans of Daddy Lumba worldwide to pray for the music icon, citing a spiritual encounter in which he saw Lumba lying lifeless and was told he died from dementia.

The vision reportedly left the prophet troubled, prompting a public call for national intercession.

The Prophetic Post:



“QUICK NOTICE FROM THE PROPHET.

DADDY LUMBA FANS AROUND THE WORLD SHOULD GATHER AND KEEP HIM IN PRAYERS ESPECIALLY THIS MONTH.

AFTER PRAYERS THIS MORNING, I DECIDED TO SIT IN MY COUCH AND REST AND MEDITATE, WHILE MEDITATING MY SPIRIT ENTERED INTO LUMBA’S HOUSE AND HIS ROOM AND I SAW HIM LYING DOWN LIFELESS AND A MAN WAS TELLING ME HE DIED FROM DEMENTIA. I SAW THE NATION MOURNING. JOIN ME AS WE ALL INTERCEDE FOR HIM. GOD HAVE MERCY.”

Prophet Regal

Social Media Reactions…



The resurfaced prophecy has divided opinion online. Some believe the post is proof of the prophet’s spiritual insight, while others dismiss it as a coincidence or opportunism.

One Facebook user commented:

“If only we had taken this seriously, maybe something could’ve changed. This is scary accurate.”

Another wrote:

“We need to stop glorifying fearmongering. Lumba was a legend – let’s mourn him with dignity.”

Still, many are revisiting the post with a sense of awe and spiritual reflection.

