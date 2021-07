- Advertisement -

The mortal remains of the founder and leader of the Synagogue Church of all Nations Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua known worldwide as Pastor TB Joshua has finally been laid to rest.

The popular preacher died last month with a few days to celebrate his 58th birthday.

His burial service was preceded by a lot of activities to celebrate him before finally saying goodbye to him.

The world-renowned preacher was laid to rest at a special location on the premises of his church.

