Prophet T.B Joshua laid in state

By Qwame Benedict
The body of the late founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua popularly known as T.B Joshua has been laid in state at the church premises.

The televangelist passed on to eternity on Saturday, June 5, a few days to his 58th birthday.

Today is Day 4 of his funeral and his body has been laid in state with people filing past to show their last respect to this world-renowned preacher.

T.B Joshua’s dead body arrived in a glass casket and was greeted by a mammoth crowd waiting in and outside the church premises.

The remains, dressed in white, was carried into the church where his immediate family were the first to file past his mortal remains.

See photos below:

Source:Ghpage

