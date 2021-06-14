Prophet T.B Joshua to be buried on July 9 – Family

- Advertisement -

The family of the late Temitope Balogun Joshua known worldwide as Prophet T.B Joshua have announced the date for his funeral and burial ceremony.

According to the family, TB Joshua is set to be buried on July 9, 2021, at his church in Lagos State Nigeria. The burial ceremony would commence from July 5 through to July 9, 2021.

The nuclear and extended members of the family of TB Joshua met on Friday to deliberate on how they are going to pay their last respect to the deceased. A family member spoke on the condition of anonymity to the Daily Post.

He said, “The extended family members, his (Joshua) wife, and children held a meeting on Friday and it was decided that he should be buried in Lagos and the burial program will be between July 5 and 9.

“It was on the insistence of the wife and the children that the other family members agree on the place of burial because they said they saw revelations that he should be buried in Lagos. Since they said it was spiritual, the family agreed with them.”

Recall the wife of the late overseer of the Synagogue Church Of All Nations, TB Joshua, Evelyn, revealed that the news of her husband’s sudden demise did not come as a surprise to her when she received a delegation from the Governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Evelyn said, “What happened was an act of God.

“There’s time for everything, like my husband would say. This is the job he was known for. This is what he was living for. That is what he was going to die for. So, it did not come to me as a surprise. I was not surprised when it happened. As we all know, he was in service that day. So, that’s it.”