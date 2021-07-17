- Advertisement -

Evelyn Joshua, the wife of the late founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua, will be in charge of coordinating the affairs of the church until further notice.

This was disclosed in a statement dismissing claims of a leadership crisis in the church following the demise and internment of its founder, Prophet T.B Joshua.

Some reports on social media had claimed that the church leaders have been in crisis over who oversees the affairs of the church now.

Prophet T.B Joshua was laid in state and subsequently buried in his church

In the statement released, the leadership of the church says the elders of the church haven’t decided on a substantive leader yet, but at present Mrs. Evelyn Joshua is steering affairs.

The statement in part reads:

”The sequence of events clearly points to an attempt by some mischief makers to draw the ministry into unnecessary controversies.

“Mrs Evelyn Joshua is in a mourning mood, following the burial of her late husband on Friday 9 July, 2021, and as a responsible wife and mother, the least favour she deserves from well-meaning Nigerians is for them to respect the family’s privacy at these trying times. Rather than fan the embers of strife and animosity, she has remained focused on preserving the legacies of her late husband.

“Be informed that at the appropriate time, the new leader of the ministry shall be made known, according to the move of the Holy Spirit. For now, Mrs. Evelyn Joshua is in charge of coordinating the affairs of the church”