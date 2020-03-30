Prophet-T.B-Joshua-speaks-for-the-first-time-after-failed-coronavirus-prophecy

Prophet T.B Joshua in the wake of the wild spread of the coronavirus(COVID-19) across the globe prophecied that by the close of March 27, 2020, the deadly viral disease that has claimed thousands of lives and has left hundreds indisposed will vanish from the face of the earth.

READ ALSO: God has spoken to me, Coronavirus will end by March 27, 2020 – T.B Joshua

He said this during one of the megachurch services which was aired live on his own TV channel.

Many were those who were expecting the prophecy of the man of God to come to pass.

Several people descended on him as the day (27th March 2020) ended with no sign of rain which he claimed will mark the end of the virus.

Prophet T.B. Joshua has subtly responded to those who were anticipating miracles t happen t wipe away the coronavirus as he predicted.

READ ALSO: TB Joshua, Benny Hinn, Pastor Chris, Prophet Bushiri are not my co-equal – Bishop Obinim

He took to Facebook to release another powerful prayer amid his failed prophecy to end the virus. He wrote:

“Viewers, listen to me. Whatever chain, whatever medium satan must have used to connect you to himself – be disconnected and be free, in the name of Jesus Christ! Whatever medium satan must have used to connect your marital life, career, health, business, finances to himself – be disconnected and be free, in the name of Jesus Christ! Whatever chain of affliction, virus, coronavirus – be broken, in the name of Jesus Christ! Right now, I can see chains breaking! I can hear chains breaking, in the name of Jesus! Be broken, in the name of Jesus! Thank You, Jesus! In Jesus Christ’s name, we pray.” – TB Joshua