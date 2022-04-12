- Advertisement -

Renowned Nigerian prophetess Rose Kelvin has offered to sponsor the education of late Nigerian gospel singer Osinachi Nwachukwu‘s children up to the tertiary level.

Osinachi Nwachukwu, 42, died on Friday 8th of April, 2022, following an alleged domestic abuse by her husband amid earlier reports of battling throat cancer.

While reacting to the sad demise of the ‘Ekueme’ singer in a Facebook post, the founder of Rose Kelvin Ministry said she “sees her innocent children in a terrible hopeless situation” as she was their sole provider.

Rose Kelvin said although she never met Osinachi before her death, she is “led to grant scholarships to two” out of her four children, and if possible all of them.

”I have cried my eyes out over the demise of Minister Osinachi Nwachukwu the gospel artist whom I have never met before but learnt on social media that she worked so hard to provide for her family,” the post read.

“The more I sob over her demise the more I see her innocent children in a terrible hopeless situation as their mother who was their sole provider is no more.

“Am led to grant scholarships to two of these 4 children to degree level, if possible four of them… But I do not know how to go about this because I do not know the woman or her relatives..”