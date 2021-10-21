type here...
A prophetess told me, I caused late Major Mahama’s death – Eno Barony

By Mr. Tabernacle
Eno Barony has recounted her encounter with a Prophetess and what she told her which up to date has got her wondering the kind of God who revealed that to her.

The ‘Queen’ of GH rap disclosed that one prophetess once told her years ago that she caused the death of the Late Major Maxwell Mahama.

Major Maxwell Adam Mahama, was a member of the 5th Infantry of the Ghana Armed Forces.

He was gruesomely murdered by angry community members of Denkyira Obuasi in the Central region after he was deployed to the community to help stop Galamsey in line with the government of Ghana’s pledge to stop all illegal mining activities in the country.

Major Mahama left behind a young beautiful wife and 2 children. According to Eno, the woman of God mentioned to her that she’s the cause of the once gallant soldier’s death.

She explains the Prophetess revealed to her that late Major Mahama lost his life because she went on stage to perform with a coffin at the 2017 #GhanaMeetsNaija concert.

She wrote this on Twitter;

“Some years back, a soo called prophetess of God Said me coming to the #GhanameetNija stage with a coffin caused the death of the late Major Mahama (may his soul Rest In Peace). This makes me wonder which God is talking to some of these prophets/prophetesses. May God protect us.”

Ghana Meets Naija is an annual Musical Concert that celebrates the rich music and culture of Ghana and Nigeria.

Source:GHPAGE

