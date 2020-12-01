- Advertisement -

The leader and founder of Glorious Word and Power ministries Rev. Owusu Bempah has stated that all the prophets and men of God who are predicting victory for John Dramani Mahama in the upcoming elections as fake.

Rev Owusu Bempah who goes with the title ‘The Nation’s Prophet’ speaking on NET 2 television called on Ghanaians to forget and stop listening to these men of God who are announcing victory for Mahama.

According to him, he is the only person God has revealed that actual winner of the elections to and he never saw John Mahama as the winner of the elections but rather Nana Akuffo Addo and the NPP.

“With all humility, I want to tell Ghanaians to know that per what I saw, Nana Addo will win the elections. When it’s getting to election time normally the seat becomes empty because the citizens are about to decide but the Ghanaian seat is not empty, the president is still sitting on it,” he said.

The preacher who is also a strong sympathiser of the ruling NPP added that he prophecied about the 2016 elections which came to pass and he is not like the other pastors who just say things for hype without confirmation from God.

“I’m surprised some prophets are saying that John Mahama will win the elections. Nana Akufo-Addo is still on the seat, he has not left it. In 2016, I saw the seat is empty. John Mahama was not on the seat. The prophecies going around shows that some people don’t see things before they speak but as for me, I only speak when it has been revealed to me,” he concluded.

Well, after the December 7 elections we would see who are really the fake men of God in the country and the reason why their predictions failed to come to pass since they claim its from God.