‘I’m not a prostitute’-Efia Odo says as she reveals her streams of income

Ghanaian socialite and video vixen Andrea Owusu known by many in showbiz as Efia Odo in an up-close on the radio has disclosed her sources of income.

Speaking to Halifax on Peace FM, the popular social media personality revealed she earns money from ambassadorial deals and social media influencing.

According to her, it pays. Efia Odo said she charges, though negotiable, $5000 for each post on her official Instagram page.

She intimated on the radio whiles speaking that contrary to what people think of her as being a bad person, she does legit businesses to earn a living.

“Like I said, I don’t prostitute my body. I don’t engage in fraud. I work legitimate jobs. I act, and now I am starting my clothing brand.

And I am also collaborating with other brands. I’m a brand ambassador for Payporte, and I influence other brands.

And they also pay. Even my Instagram page, I take $5,000 per post, but it is also negotiable.”

Watch the video below;