- Advertisement -

Commercial sex workers in Kenya have threatened to go on a demonstration over the shortage of condoms in health facilities across the country.

According to their letter to Nkoko Injuu Africa, a CBO that champions the rights of sex workers in the Coast region they plan to embark on this demonstration on Thursday, July 8, 2021.

They explained the shortage of condoms in the country is a big risk to them since they might end contracting the deadly HIV/AIDS in their line of work.

Maryline Lain who is the Executive Director in speaking with the media said: “If nothing changes by the end of tomorrow, we are moving to the streets. Condoms are being distributed by the government for free, but why don’t we get them? We need those answers.

She continued: “We have held a series of meetings with the relevant offices but as we speak they have not been providing us with condoms and as you are aware using condoms properly and consistently reduces risk of contracting HIV“.