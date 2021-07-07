type here...
GhPageNewsProstitutes in Kenya to embark on a demonstration over shortage of condoms
News

Prostitutes in Kenya to embark on a demonstration over shortage of condoms

By Qwame Benedict
Prostitutes in Kenya to embark on a demonstration over shortage of condoms
Prostitutes demo
- Advertisement -

Commercial sex workers in Kenya have threatened to go on a demonstration over the shortage of condoms in health facilities across the country.

According to their letter to Nkoko Injuu Africa, a CBO that champions the rights of sex workers in the Coast region they plan to embark on this demonstration on Thursday, July 8, 2021.

They explained the shortage of condoms in the country is a big risk to them since they might end contracting the deadly HIV/AIDS in their line of work.

Maryline Lain who is the Executive Director in speaking with the media said: “If nothing changes by the end of tomorrow, we are moving to the streets. Condoms are being distributed by the government for free, but why don’t we get them? We need those answers.

She continued: “We have held a series of meetings with the relevant offices but as we speak they have not been providing us with condoms and as you are aware using condoms properly and consistently reduces risk of contracting HIV“.

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Wednesday, July 7, 2021
Accra
scattered clouds
82.8 ° F
82.8 °
82.8 °
74 %
5.8mph
40 %
Wed
82 °
Thu
81 °
Fri
81 °
Sat
81 °
Sun
81 °

TRENDING

GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News