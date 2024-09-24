The 42 protesters who were arrested by the Ghana Police Service last weekend at the #OccupyJulorbiHouse have been denied bail by the court.

Last weekend the Democracy Hub organised a demonstration which ended in chaos and the police picked up about 42 citizens who had converged at the 37 meeting point to start the demonstration.

Videos which surfaced online showed the protestors in a confrontation with the police over some disagreements.

In a statement released by the Police, they stated that the arrested protesters would be arraigned before the court.

Well, the 42 arrested protestors today appeared before the Accra Circuit Court 6 and Circuit Court 10 respectively for their hearing.

After the court hearing, all the protesters were denied bail and were remanded in police custody to return on October 8 & October 11, 2024, respectively.

Ama Governor lady could have left Ghana alot time ago but she chose to stay here fighting injustice and democracy tantan.



