Independent Candidate Nana Kwame Bediako popularly known as Cheddar might kiss his political career goodbye after a video of him saying the recent demonstration by the Democracy Hub was sponsored by a party.

Cheddar since launching his campaign has always mentioned that he is for the youth and wants to be voted into power to help the youth.

But his comment about the detention of the 39 protesters has got people on social media asking if he indeed meant what he said about caring for the youth.

According to the video from Cheddar, he in no way supports violence in the country and he is against what happened at the demonstration which happened last weekend between the police and the protesters.

He continued that, even though the protesters have the right to demonstrate, he is fully aware that the leaders of the group organising the demonstration were sponsored by a political party.

Cheddar claimed that the demonstration wasn’t about stopping galamsey as they claimed but rather they were doing the bidding of a political party.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaian youth have been unhappy with the government and the judiciary after the decision to remand 39 protestors in prison and police custody following their recent demonstration.

Check out some comments below:

@tech_twi: “You have just shattered many hopes with this one video.”

@_elvis_simons: “I thought you were the change. Well, this was all I needed to finalise my decision for December 7.”

@fawogyimiiko: “Dabro I’ve change ma mind eeeiii . I thought u were the youth president oooo nana Kwame ?”

@I_Am_Winter: “Whoever advised you to post this no try at all. It sounds like you support the arrests made when they should be freed. After this video, it looks like you’ll compete with Papa Kwesi Nduom over who gets more 0 1 0 1 binary code votes result hmm”

@al_varo777: “We dey support you you too you dey push we go back o”

@georgedollar_: “Oh Kwame.. Are you saying the pregnant woman that was arrested was sponsored to protest with violence?? Oh Kwame saaa.. U disgrace me paaa. The way adey root give you. Oh Kwame smh”

@sa_m_m_y_: “‘so start the video before i role the glass’ herr settings master ??

he say the protest is sponsored by a political party which means it doesn’t favor him ??

he doesn’t care about your galamsey o”