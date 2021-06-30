- Advertisement -

US-based journalist and host of With All Due Respect Kevin Ekow Taylor has thrown out a challenge to repented actress and slay queen Moesha Boduong now Maurecia Babiinoti Boduong.

Days ago, the popular actress known for her heavy backside during a church service went down on her kneels asking God to forgive her for all her sins and also thanking God for her life and that of her family.

She made it clear that she is now a changed person and has given her full life to Christ and would no more engage in what she she used to be doing before.

Kevin Taylor in reacting to the video asked Moesha to to dash out her cars and house.

According to him, she got all her properties from her old lifestyle, since it is stated in the Bible that for one to follow God he/she might leave all the things in the world.

Watch the video below:

Other information we gathered has it that Moesha was turned away by the family of her boyfriend and that she decided to become a born again so she can win the family over.