Award-winning comic actor Kwaku Manu aka Bob Ziga has advised the current flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) Dr Mahamadu Bawumia to get his priorities right.

According to the actor, people are in search of work to take care of themselves and all that the flagbearer who is also the current vice president can think of is people buying phones on credit.

Speaking on UTV Showbiz, Kwaku Manu stated that he applauds the plan by Dr Bawumia but that is not what people need at the moment.

He stated that in advanced countries where people buy things on credit, the things are even out to people who have shown that they are capable of paying for the items at the end of the month and not jobless people.

Kwaku Manu added that, in Ghana, there are more unemployed people than employed people hence there is too much burden on the employed people’s salaries.

He asked Dr Bawumia to provide jobs for the citizens first before rolling out his plan for credit cards.

