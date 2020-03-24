Ps. Brian Amoateng apologizes for his not the church responsibility to provide hand sanitizers to its members’ comment

- Advertisement -

Pastor Brian Amoateng has apologized to Ghanaians for his comment in an earlier video which has been shared earlier.

In his first video, he made mention of the fact that monies’ pastors take from their Church members are not to be used to buy them hand sanitizers, food or even give them money in their hard time example is the current coronavirus crisis.

This comment by him took a different turn as some social media users descended heavily on him for his comments.

Also Read: Pastors are not supposed to be giving you sanitizers, food, and money this hard time – Pastor Brian Amoateng

The preacher, philanthropist, entrepreneur, life coach, author, HR consultant, husband, counsellor has apologized to Ghanaians over his comment says he was misunderstood.

He stated in his new video that his Church and private sectors have undertaken a lot of charity works behind the scene.

Watch the video below:

He concluded that the first video was actually meant for only his Church members who at that point were having a live discussion with him.