GhPageEntertainmentPsalm Adjeteyfio deserves no mercy -Mr Beautiful
Entertainment

Psalm Adjeteyfio deserves no mercy -Mr Beautiful

By Lizbeth Brown
Mr Beautiful and Psalm Adjeteyfio
Ghanaian actor Mr. Beautiful has asserted that he is not moved by the financial predicament of veteran actor Psalm Adjeteyfio popularly known as TT.

According to Mr. Beautiful, the General Overseer of Glorious Wave Church International Prophet Badu Kobi gave TT an undisclosed amount of money to complete his house at Dodowa.

He also revealed that members of the church also organized fundraising to support the actor’s project.

Mr. Beautiful added that he doesn’t feel sorry for Psalm Adjeteyfio because the money that was given to him could build a two-bedroom apartment.

“I don’t feel pity for TT, I personally led him to Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi. Apart from the money that was given to him by the man of God, the church organized fundraising for him.

He told us he has an uncompleted building at Dodowa and Prophet Badu Kobi gave him money to complete it. We never heard from him again until three years later when he was appealing for support”, Mr Beautiful revealed.

Watch the video below;

This comes after Psalm Adjeteyfio appealed to the public for financial support for his rent and upkeep.

The Vide President of Ghana, Dr Bawumia donated a sum of GHC50K to the veteran actor and also footed his rent bill for 5 years.

Source:Ghpage

