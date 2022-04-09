- Advertisement -

Veteran actor Mikki Osei Berko has opened up about his last moments with late actor Psalm Adjeteyfio who passed away on Friday, April 8, 2022, after a long battle with diabetes and hypertension.

Berko who starred in the 2000s hit TV series Taxi Driver as Master Richard, alongside Psalm Adjeteyfio aka T.T, eulogised his former colleague during an interview on TV3‘s Midday Live on Friday,

Master Richard said Psalm Adjeteyfio shared his predicaments with him that proved he was in dire need of support from the public. But instead, Ghanaians treated him with disdain.

“He shared to me his predicaments because he thought that I could comprehend where his problems are and what he is going through,” he told Anita Akua Akuffo.

Adjeteyfio, 74, died at his residence in Ayikuma after being diagnosed with end-stage heart failure a couple of weeks ago. He was found unconscious in his room by his son, Ezra.

Prior to his death, he came under fire from the public for continuously soliciting funds after receiving hefty donations of nearly GHS100,000.

Despite the backlashes, Mikki said he empathised with Adjeteyfio because he recognized his health problems and needed support rather than rebuke.

“A part of the time that he was blasted in the media, when I had the chance I attempt to inform the public that the guy is unwell and needed assistance rather than the castigation and the bashing.”

Mikki Osei Berko, who is now a certified coach, seized the opportunity to plead for support for experienced performers, claiming that most of them are currently without work since the local television stations now broadcast telenovelas.

“It comes down to the same media I keep talking about. I believe that a lot of creative artists are going through circumstances because the economy is not built to assist them to earn anything off their talent and TT was an example.

“As I speak to you, there are no employment for performers. Why? Because most of the TV channels are broadcasting telenovelas.”

BACKGROUND

Psalm Adjeteyfio had called on the public for financial support to pay his medical bills and rent, about six months before his death on Friday.

His sad story touched the heart of the Vice President, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, Chief of Staff Frema Osei Opare as well some other well-meaning Ghanaians, who quickly moved to his aid.

He received GHS50,000 from Dr Bawumia and GHS40,000 from the Chief of Staff. According to reports, he received several other donations which were not publicised.

Not long did he return to beg for “leftovers” from the kitchen of media personality MzGee in a heartbreaking audio, just about four months after receiving the public huge donations.

His constant plea for help incurred the wrath of many who deemed him a nuisance who misused the funds he received.

Adjeteyfio rebutted that the money he received was invested, which is why he was back to begging again. He went on to say that after the Vice President’s gesture was announced, all other possible donors pulled away.