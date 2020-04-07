type here...
12 punchlines in Sarkodie's diss song 'Sub Zero' to Asem, Shatta Wale, Ball J, others
Source:GHPAGE
Entertainment

12 punchlines in Sarkodie’s diss song ‘Sub Zero’ to Asem, Shatta Wale, Ball J, others

By RASHAD
0
The most trending news in entertainment circles right now is Sarkodie’s diss to some Ghanian musicians who have been on his neck for a while now.

Sarkodie calls the diss song “Sub Zero” and the diss is directed at Asem who just released a diss song for him.

SEE ALSO: Asem throws shots at Sarkodie in a new freestyle

There are punches in the diss song for his known rival Shatta Wale, Ball J, and many others who have been beefing him for a while now on social media.

Whiles others are praising Sarkodie for unleashing his venom on people have been attacking him needless for a while now, his critics claim it is his usual rap style, no difference.

Ghpage.com has analyzed the rap and brings to you 12 of the highest punchlines in Sub Zero and they are freaking dope.

Listen to Sarkodie Sub Zero Below

Check Out The Punchlines Below

The Insult
…wobenya s3 the highest ama wo reply
my paddy you dey craze
way3 wanim s3 Car ase…

When Sark Called Opana Broke
menn disse obiaa ne botom ay3 dry

The Beatings
Sarkodie is currently outside the country, so he teases that if he were to be in Ghana, he would have gotten him beaten up.

way3 lucky s3 corona ntsi makoka obi man so
anka mema boys taataa wo mu

The Brag
Men I just bought another crib,
2020 m3sesa me chip

Ready To Throw Some Blows
Here Sarkodie calls Shatta A coward who only makes noise behind his computer screens.

nea mikyi ne n!gg4 wey dey act tough,
but you’re only hard on your laptop
Chale make you meet me for the park top,
you go move back when I take the f**k!ng mask off

More Bragging
In a Lamborghini with a bad b!tc.h,
seen a couple haters in the traffic,
negative energy I dey try avoid

Still Claiming To Be the Highest
all I see, a bunch of beta males,
ne buafu me cuz I told him I ain’t seen a mil,
woy3 bitch n!gg4, if you hit me up for feature na manny3 aa,
wotse couch so na wo bitee wo fingernails.

More King Claiming
Decade in the game, menn blockee obia wo Twitter,
cuz it’s corny, Chale what the f*c.k you go fit tell us?

Once Again Asserts That He Won’t Beef Shatta
Beef, s3 mesoso soa agyes3 ehia me

Some More King Claiming
all those rappers aa mototo shots name,
ny3s3 mennhui oo, but me hu mo underground rappers w) Sunyani

The Skin Penetrating Diss-Line
Br3 woho ase na menn diss wo na woy3 dw3

Artistes aa motwen reply, sesia no meyiyimm,
3nny3 obiaa k3k3 Egya moa mose mey3 p3p33

And The Finishing Punch
Adwen da metsrim so I’m tryna use it.
New genration no, we can’t tell between when someone is been real or person is just stup!d

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

