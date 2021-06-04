type here...
GhPageNewsPut in more work - MC Dementor tells Ghanaian artistes
News

Put in more work – MC Dementor tells Ghanaian artistes

By Qwame Benedict
Put in more work - MC Dementor tells Ghanaian artistes
MC Dementor-Sarkodie and Shatta Wale
- Advertisement -

Colombian singer and rapper Andres Eduardo Martinez, known MC Dementor has advised musicians in the country to put in more work.

According to the rapper, he has travel around the world and the only musicians making waves outside Ghana are Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, and Fuse Odg.

He went on to say that in his country for instance, hardly does he hear Ghanaian songs being played therefore his call for various musicians to work hard.

MC Dementor added that Nigerian songs have taken over the world meaning their songs are being played everywhere unlike the Ghanaians songs.

“Nigerian music is all over the world, and even in Colombia, they love most of Wizkid and Davido’s songs. We have fans of PSquare and Teni too there.

I have heard Fuse ODG songs in Bogota, and others who like dancehall songs know Shatta Wale. But there should more work so that they are widely known,” he added.

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Friday, June 4, 2021
Accra
light rain
84.6 ° F
84.6 °
84.6 °
74 %
1.9mph
20 %
Fri
84 °
Sat
85 °
Sun
84 °
Mon
84 °
Tue
85 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News