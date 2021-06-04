Put in more work – MC Dementor tells Ghanaian artistes

- Advertisement -

Colombian singer and rapper Andres Eduardo Martinez, known MC Dementor has advised musicians in the country to put in more work.

According to the rapper, he has travel around the world and the only musicians making waves outside Ghana are Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, and Fuse Odg.

He went on to say that in his country for instance, hardly does he hear Ghanaian songs being played therefore his call for various musicians to work hard.

MC Dementor added that Nigerian songs have taken over the world meaning their songs are being played everywhere unlike the Ghanaians songs.

“Nigerian music is all over the world, and even in Colombia, they love most of Wizkid and Davido’s songs. We have fans of PSquare and Teni too there.

I have heard Fuse ODG songs in Bogota, and others who like dancehall songs know Shatta Wale. But there should more work so that they are widely known,” he added.