Ghana’s most influential witch doctor has once again predicted that Ghana will score against Portugal on 24th November 2022 in the group H opener at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Nana Kwaku Bonsam – whose name translates literally as “Devil of Wednesday” has categorically stated that Ghana will win its first game against Portugal hence we shouldn’t worry.

According to the fearful spiritual person, there’s no way Portugal can beat Ghana in the group H opener at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup thus Thursday.

He explained that the game between Ghana and Portugal has already been played in the spiritual realm and Ghana won.

Nana Kwaku Bonsam additionally advised the Blackstars players to try long shots on target because that is what will get them a goal. H made these predictions during an exclusive interview on Kumasi-based Angel FM.

Recall that prior to the 2014 FIFA World Cup held in Brazil, Kwaku Bonsam on Kumasi-based Angel FM Kumasi said he has spiritually tied the legs of the world’s classic player Christiano Ronaldo who plays for Portugal.

In that regard, the Ghana Black Stars could win their game against Portugal at the group stages of the tournament.

But the table turned and the Black Stars were beaten by 2 goals to 1 but that was not enough to take the Portuguese through.

