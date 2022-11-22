- Advertisement -

Nana Kwaku Bonsam has warned coach Otto Addo not to start both Dede and Jordan Ayew in any of the World Cup games.

According to the feared fetish priest, if coach Otto Addo starts Dede Ayew and Jordan Ayew together today, Blackstars will lose its match against Portugal and other subsequent matches.

As suggested by Kwaku Bonsam, it will be a terrible idea for Coach Otto Addo to start Dede and Jordan in any of our impending matches.

He said;

In the realms of the spirit, it’s not good to start Dede and Jordan together.

When this happens, the match will favour the opposing team. The two players must not be allowed to start a game together.

What I’m saying is spiritual hence not many people will understand me.

Many Ghanaians have advised Coach Otto Addo to listen to Kwaku Bonsam’s advice because we are all witnesses to how both Dede and Jorad n have failed to live up to expectations.

We are yet to know if Dede and Jordan will be included in any of the starting lineups for any of the Blackstars’ matches in the ongoing world cup.

