Qatar refuses man from entering stadium for wearing LGBTQI+ jersey

A man was denied entry into one of Qatar’s stadiums because he was wearing a shirt with an LGBTQI+ colour badge on it.

In a tweet, Grant Wahl, a US citizen, lamented over the fact that the Qatari officials at the stadium stopped him from entering.

According to him, he could not accept the fact that he was denied entry to his country because he had put on a dress that sought to promote the activities of the gay community.

In a tweet with an accompanying photo, Grant Whal wrote:

Just now: Security guard refusing to let me into the stadium for USA-Wales. “You have to change your shirt. It’s not allowed.”

Meanwhile, Qatar had sounded a warning to the western world about their refusal to bend their rules to accommodate cultures that are contrary to their Islamic beliefs.

According to them, the World Cup would not be the reason for them to allow for the activities of LGBTQI+ or any related immorality acts.

On the back of that, many have reacted to Grant Wahl’s post byOne Qatari official replied lambasting him for refusing to adhere to a simple rule thus the authorities did no wrong.

One Qatari official replied by stating that until the West (including the US) respects their rules, they would not allow for any compromise of circumvention.

Tweeting [@binnahar85] wrote: As a Qatari, I’m proud of what happened. I don’t know when will the westerners realize that their values aren’t universal. There are other cultures with different values that should be equally respected. Let’s not forget that the West is not the spokesperson for humanity.

Qatar, as an Islamic state, has banned all of the forms of activities they consider immoral and contrary to its beliefs ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

These activities include drinking alcohol, practising and promoting LGBTQI+, sex and even holding hands publicly.

Qatar’s Chief in charge of the World Cup has revealed the punishment that will be meted out to people who flout these rules before, during and after the Mundial.

Nasser Al Khater stated that public shows of affection will be accepted in the Gulf State when speaking to Sky’s Rob Harris.

“He said, “Look, we’ve always emphasized that everyone is welcome here.

“We only ask that visitors respect the local way of life.

“Everyone is welcome here, and when they visit Qatar, they will feel safe. Everybody.”

Many supporters are still hesitant about what they can and cannot do in the Middle East, despite Al Khater’s assurances.

Eight of the tournament’s sites will not sell alcohol to spectators, it was declared yesterday.

Additionally, there are still concerns regarding how the LGBT+ community will be received upon arrival. Josh Carvalho, the only male expert now in the field to come out as gay, stated he would be “worried” about his safety if he were to travel.

