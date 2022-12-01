2022 World Cup: Qatari authorities arrest GH fans for selling match tickets

- Advertisement -

In Qatar, some Ghanaian football fans were detained and taken to court for allegedly selling World Cup tickets.

The minister informed the Ghanaian delegation in Doha, which is in Qatar to support the Black Stars, of this.

In his speech, Mustapha Ussif urged the fans to refrain from reselling the match tickets they had worked so hard to get for them.

“The police and security organizations are constantly on-site at the stadiums, keeping an eye on things.” We have toiled to get you tickets, we don’t want any of you to go out and sell them.

“So far, the authorities have made several arrests and are prosecuting individuals; they have also sent the Ambassador the proof. The Minister said, “We don’t want anyone to fall into this.

After falling to Portugal in their opening match and defeating South Korea on Monday in the second group, the Ghanaian Black Stars presently hold the second spot in Group H.

On Friday, the Black Stars play their last match, and Uruguay must at least draw to advance to the next round of the competition.