type here...
Subscribe
GhPageSports2022 World Cup: Qatari authorities arrest GH fans for selling match tickets
Sports

2022 World Cup: Qatari authorities arrest GH fans for selling match tickets

By Albert
- Advertisement -

In Qatar, some Ghanaian football fans were detained and taken to court for allegedly selling World Cup tickets.

The minister informed the Ghanaian delegation in Doha, which is in Qatar to support the Black Stars, of this.

In his speech, Mustapha Ussif urged the fans to refrain from reselling the match tickets they had worked so hard to get for them.

“The police and security organizations are constantly on-site at the stadiums, keeping an eye on things.” We have toiled to get you tickets, we don’t want any of you to go out and sell them.

“So far, the authorities have made several arrests and are prosecuting individuals; they have also sent the Ambassador the proof. The Minister said, “We don’t want anyone to fall into this.

After falling to Portugal in their opening match and defeating South Korea on Monday in the second group, the Ghanaian Black Stars presently hold the second spot in Group H.

On Friday, the Black Stars play their last match, and Uruguay must at least draw to advance to the next round of the competition.

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Friday, December 2, 2022
    Accra
    light rain
    79.2 ° F
    79.2 °
    79.2 °
    94 %
    1.6mph
    20 %
    Fri
    84 °
    Sat
    85 °
    Sun
    84 °
    Mon
    85 °
    Tue
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News