Quables speaks on involvement in Sika Official’s alleged stabbing

Quables, the co-founder of Dance With Purpose Academy (DWP Academy) and a figure linked to the recent stabbing incident involving Ghanaian blogger Sika Official has broken his silence.

Amidst allegations and rumours implicating him in the incident, Quables took to Twitter to express his deep remorse and denial of any involvement in the stabbing.

In his tweet, Quables emphasized his strong stance against violence and condemned any form of aggression.

He stated unequivocally that he had no motive or reason to harm Sika Official, reaffirming his commitment to peace. Quables also called out those spreading false information, urging them to understand the gravity of such accusations on people’s safety.

Addressing the reports directly, Quables stated that the news of his involvement in the stabbing was entirely false.

He refuted claims circulating on social media and in rumors, emphasizing that he had no part in any alleged fight or stabbing incident.

The incident itself involved Sika Official being rushed to Legon Hospital after an altercation at a pub in Accra.

Details about the circumstances leading to the altercation and Sika’s condition were initially limited. However, reports initially pointed towards Quables, associated with DWP Academy, and a member linked to the R2Bees music duo, as potential suspects in the incident.