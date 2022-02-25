type here...
You qualify to be an NPP member if you know how to lie – PV Jantuah

By Qwame Benedict
P.V Jantuah, a former Flagstaff House staffer, has stated that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) reigns supreme in everything.

He claims that members of the ruling political party are so trusting that they believe lies told by persons seeking jobs.

P.V Jantuah cited Freddie Blay’s promises about providing vans for all constituencies across the country, a promise he could never keep despite being elected chairman of the party.

He stated: “In NPP lies determine a lot of things. Like Freddie Blay’s lies that won him the Chairmanship position. I want to know when the vans will be provided for the constituencies. I’ve not seen that of Menhyia North or Menhyia South. Even my own hometown Offinso North I’ve not seen theirs.”

He says it is highly concerning and apparent that the party believes in falsehoods if a National Officer can deceive party members and be voted into power on the basis of lies.

Jantuah stated that the NPP cannot change and will continue to rely on lies and deception, but that they would not have their way because Ghanaians have learned to deal with them directly.

