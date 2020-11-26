- Advertisement -

Reports reaching GhPage indicate that Ghanaian musician Emmanuel Ato Quamina Amonoo, popularly known as Quamina MP, has been involved in a fatal accident.

According to reports, the accident happened on the Akosombo road today, and his car was badly damaged.

In a video sighted by GhPage, Quamina MP was seen by the roadside visibly shaken by what has happened.

Some by-passers who witnessed the fatal accident surrounded the musician to find out if he was okay.

The musician survived the accident unscathed, and as of now, the cause of the accident is unknown.

Quamina Mp involved in a near-fatal accident pic.twitter.com/VatIWFwmZb — GhPage TV (@GhpageTv) November 26, 2020

According to unconfirmed reports, the musician’s father was also in the car and is currently in critical condition.