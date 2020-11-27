Quamina MP reportedly loses father through a road accident

It was reported yesterday that Ghanaian musician Emmanuel Ato Quamina Amonoo, popularly known as Quamina MP, and his father were involved in a fatal accident.

In a video sighted by GhPage, Quamina MP was seen by the roadside visibly shaken by what has happened.

Some by-passers who observed the fatal accident circled the musician to find out if he was okay.

Well, new reports that have reached us indicate that Quamina MP has lost his dad through the accident that occurred on the Accra-Akosombo highway yesterday.

Though the musician survived the accident unscathed, the father, who was in critical condition, gave up the ghost after being rushed to the hospital following the incident.

Social media has been thrown into a state of mourning.

Meanwhile, we are told that Quamina MP is receiving swift medical attention. Stay with us for the latest update on this issue.