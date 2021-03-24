type here...
Queen Ciara shares a fun time video with her triplets

By Qwame Benedict
Rev.Obofour and wife
Bofowaa Ciara who is the wife of the founder and leader of Annointed Palace Chapel Rev Obofour has taken to her social media page and has shared a video of herself spending quality time with her triplets.

The preacher and his wife some months got blessed with triplets in addition to their two children.

In a video shared, Queen Ciara as she is affectionatly called is seen having fun with her kids.

From the video, one could see the children were really having fun with their mum as she was drumming and sinigng for them.

Watch the video below:

Source:Ghpage

