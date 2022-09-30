Queen Elizabeth II’s cause of death has been revealed as ‘old age’

- Advertisement -

The Queen passed away at Balmoral Castle on September 8 at 15:10 aged 96, according to the death certificate and her cause of death is ‘old age.’

The individual who shared the news of the Queen’s passing is identified as Princess Anne.

According to the official form, the deceased’s “occupation” was “Her Majesty the Queen.”

Douglas Glass, a physician for the Queen, according to Buckingham Palace, certified the death at Balmoral in Aberdeenshire.

The Queen’s health was shielded from public view while she was alive, and this privacy has persisted even after her passing.

Her death was attributed to “old age,” with no further information.

However, the timing of the Queen’s passing does provide additional information regarding what occurred on September 8, when allegations of her ill health received so much attention.

At 18:30, Buckingham Palace made the official announcement of the Queen’s passing, and news outlets all over the world quickly carried the statement: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.”

Later reports claimed that Liz Truss, the prime minister, had been privately informed at 16:30.

On September 16, when the Queen was lying in state in London’s Westminster Hall, the local registrar in Aberdeenshire had entered the death.

The public was given access to the Queen’s final resting place on the same day that her death certificate was made public.

Numerous people lined up in front of Windsor Castle to see the King George VI memorial chapel, which is housed in St. George’s Chapel and contains a ledger stone with the late monarch’s name.