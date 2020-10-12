type here...
Queen Haizel walks out of an interview after a panelist called her a prostitute

By Qwame Benedict
Musician Queen Haizel has joined the list of Ghanaian celebrities who have out of interviews based on the fact that they felt not respected during the interview.

In the case of Queen Haizel, she was a guest on Hill TV to talk about her brand, music and other stuff but things took turns when one panellist revealed that she is a prostitute and needs to accept that.

But Queen Haizel who was pissed with the comment got up and left the interview when they tried to advise her to sit to finish their interview but she stood on her ground and left the interview.

The unnamed panellist however apologized for his comment about Queen Haizel just to get her sit all through the interview but she was angry that she wouldn’t take any of that.

The panellist at a point got angry at a point and asked the producers and others begging her to stay for the program to allow her to leave.

He went on to state that people like Queen Haizel knows the truth but they are always not ready to be told and accept the truth.

“I want to officially bring to the notices of the general public that on yesterday’s, Wednesday 7th October 2020 show on Hill_TV, Night Call with Adu Safowaah Gh. I never and will never raised my voice on Queen Haizel Queen Haizel Wan nor disrespected women. I only made a truthful submission on the need for a good marriage. Moreover, I apologized live and even didn’t get angry when she left the show,” he took to social media to share.

Queen Haizel in a recent interview with Larry Bozzlz on TV Africa, Queen Haizel disclosed that she get orgasm about 20 times in a day adding that she chose not to cut it any longer as she has got medication to control the number of times she has an orgasm per day.

Source:Ghpage

