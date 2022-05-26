- Advertisement -

Patapaa’s former girlfriend, Queen Peezy, has reacted to the trending news of the singer’s reported divorce from her German wife.

Speaking in an exclusive phone-in interview with GHpage’s Rashad, Queen Peezy revealed she’s more than happy about the unfortunate development because she will have Patapaa for herself once again.

According to Queen Peezy, she knew from the beginning that Patapaa’s marriage to Queen Miller wouldn’t last because they rushed to tie the knot.

In the words of Queen Peezy, Patapaa’s fame and luck dwindled after he left her for Liha Miller and has never been able to drop a hit song afterwards.

In the course of the discussion, Queen Peezy reaffirmed her pure love for Patapaa and swore to do anything humanly possible to get the “One Corner” hitmaker once again.

As disclosed by Queen Peezy, she will keep herself for Patapaa because she strongly believes that the singer will be back for her after he’s done with Liha Miller.

In other news, Patapaa has rubbished the trending news that he has divorced Liha Miller during an interview on Kastle FM.

According to him, he’s still legally married to Liha although she’s currently out of the country because of her profession but she regularly visits him down here.