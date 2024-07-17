QueenLet receives green light from Guinness World Records & Partners

Globally recognised record monitoring platform, Guinness World Record has officially approved the attempt of Sokat Gospel Musician, QueenLet to attempt the longest individual;l singing marathon. The accepted letter is attached below.

The record is presently eld by India’s Sunil Waghmare who made the attempt in 2012 with a record of 105 hours.

The multilingual, multiple award-winning Sokat Gospel musician Leticia Kyerewaa Dampare Hars, popularly known as QueenLet will undertake the longest singing marathon, Sing-A-Thon.

Queen Let’s attempt is scheduled to commence on Sunday, July 21 2024 at 8 pm and end on Friday, July 26, 2024.

