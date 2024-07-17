QueenLet receives green light from Guinness World Records & Partners

type here...
GhPageNewsQueenLet receives green light from Guinness World Records & Partners
News

By Armani Brooklyn
QueenLet

Globally recognised record monitoring platform, Guinness World Record has officially approved the attempt of Sokat Gospel Musician, QueenLet to attempt the longest individual;l singing marathon. The accepted letter is attached below.

The record is presently eld by India’s Sunil Waghmare who made the attempt in 2012 with a record of 105 hours.

The multilingual, multiple award-winning Sokat Gospel musician Leticia Kyerewaa Dampare Hars, popularly known as QueenLet will undertake the longest singing marathon, Sing-A-Thon.

Queen Let’s attempt is scheduled to commence on Sunday, July 21 2024 at 8 pm and end on Friday, July 26, 2024.

Debrich Group, ZionFelix, OFM Computer World, Kwame Mickey, GhPage, IMIC e.v, Holy Spirit International Church, OforiOne, TV, Ameyaw Debrah, Matt TV Africa, UTV, Multimedia Group, Ohene David Empire, Adom Fie and Nhyira Fie FM, Ghanasky.com, Ghanaregions.com, Despite Group, etc are the official media partners for the highly anticipated Sing-A-Thon.

Source:GHpage

