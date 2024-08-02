QueenLet sing-a-thon ended at almost 125 hours

Leticia Kyerewaa Dampare Hars, popularly known as QueenLet completed her singing marathon, Sing-A-Thon at almost 125 hours on July 27, 2024 to break the current record holder Sunil Waghmare, an Indian who sang for 105 hours in 2012.



QueenLet breaks the current Sing-A-Thon record by Sunil Waghmare.

As the final moments of the Sing-a-thon approached, QueenLet looked exhausted as her singing marathon came to an end, a momentous surprise awaited her.



Just when QueenLet thought the day couldn’t get any more surreal, her manager’s phone rang, and to her disbelief, a familiar voice greeted her on the other end.



It was none other than a celebrity, Afia Schwarzenegger, reaching out to congratulate her on her Sing-a-thon attempt and the courage it took to pursue such a remarkable goal.

The outpouring of love and support has indeed shocked QueenLet’s team and family, who told the media that these gestures helped her to keep singing throughout the Sing-A-Thon.